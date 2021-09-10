COVID-19 identified at 2 TVDSB schools

Exeter, Ont. -

Just days into the new school year, COVID-19 has been identified at two schools in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

According to the board, cases have been identified by public health officials at Westfield Public School in Tilsonburg, Ont. and College Avenue Secondary School in Woodstock, Ont.

A statement from the board says it “wishes to assure the community that all staff, parents and guardians of the school communities were immediately notified.”

The statement goes on to say that health units investigate cases to identify close contacts and follow up directly to provide specific testing advice.

If you do not receive a letter from TVDSB indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.

Only those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact will be notified and advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.