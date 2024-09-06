Western Fair kicks off once more - with new activities and attractions for everyone

The Western Fair is back! Today is the first day of the annual festival, which runs until September 15.

The tradition has run for nearly 150 years, and typical fare will be back on the docket once again – from one of the largest midways in Canada, to games, prizes, live music and a celebration of local agriculture.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been back to the Western Fair, Media Spokesman Greg Blanchard says that there’s something new on the table at the agriplex this year.

“We’ve got a festival within a festival so to speak happening there, it’s called ‘The Summit,’ it’s an urban-arts-cultural themed festival, with skateboarders, BMX riders, mural artists, street painters, and then lots of great food and exhibits out on the midway as well.”

A skateboarder enjoying the Western Fair's newest element - an indoor skatepark, September 6, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

One of the largest community festivals in Canada, there’s something for everyone at the Western Fair.

You can head down and check it out for yourself, tickets are $16.00 at the gate.