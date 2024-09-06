LONDON
London

    • Armed robber strikes in Strathroy cemetery, before fleeing toward nearby cornfield

    (Source: blew_i/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    An unusual robbery at a Strathroy Cemetery has Strathroy police on the hunt for a suspect.

    Just before 8:00 p.m. on August 23, a man approached the victim as they were leaving All Saints Cemetery, and threatened the victim for their purse – saying that he had a weapon in his pocket.

    The man then fled the scene with the purse, toward a nearby cornfield.

    Police describe the man as Caucasian, 5’5” with green eyes, wearing black pants, a black shirt, and black bandana covering his face.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers. 

    Follow CTV News