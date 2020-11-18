MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After falling back into single-digits on Tuesday, both the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health are reporting double-digit COVID-19 cases.

In Middlesex-London, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the region’s total to 1,391, with 1,209 resolved and 63 deaths, leaving 119 active cases.

It does not match the record daily total of 36 cases reported Nov. 8, but it marks the fifth time this month that more than 20 cases were reported in a single day.

The jump comes despite the fact that there are no outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

There are active outbreaks in two units at University Hospital, and the London Health Sciences Centre has reported a total of 22 cases to date among inpatients and staff.

Southwestern Public Health is also reporting a return to double digits Wednesday, with 11 new cases.

Of the active cases, most are in Woodstock (22), with an additional 17 in Norwich and 11 in Aylmer. There is one ongoing outbreak in Norwich at the Bethany Care home where four cases have been reported to date.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 11 new, 66 active, 455 total, 395 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 36 active, 601 total, 528 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 12 active, 392 total, 355 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 27 active, 227 total, 200 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 64 active, 248 total, 171 resolved, 13 deaths

Across the province, there were 32 new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,417 new cases.