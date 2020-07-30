MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- While no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Middlesex-London on Thursday, there were 14 new cases to the south in Elgin and Oxford counties.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) now has a total of 136 cases, including 85 resolved and five deaths. One active case lives outside the region.

Of the new cases, eight are in Aylmer, which now accounts for 23 of the region’s 45 active cases. Tillsonburg has the next highest number of active cases with seven.

Amid the spike in the region, which also had eight new cases on Wednesday, a worker at the Toyota plant in Woodstock has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Bouliane, corporate communications manager for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, confirmed the case in a statement adding, "The affected employee will remain in quarantine and will not return to work until cleared by a physician...two other employees were identified as being close social contacts of the first employee. Both have been tested and both tests have been confirmed negative."

SWPH announced Thursday that masks were set to become mandatory across the region by the end of the day, though businesses have a week to put policies in place.

In Middlesex-London, the total remains at 669, with 586 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 26 active cases.

Here is where the case totals stand in other local counties based on their most recent updates:

Huron-Perth –Three new, four active, 68 total cases, 59 resolved, five deaths, active outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 10 active, 299 total, 264 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, three active, 118 total cases, 115 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 29 active, 458 total cases, 397 recovered, 32 deaths

Across Ontario, there were 89 new infections reported Thursday, up slightly from Wednesday.