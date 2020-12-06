Advertisement
COVID-19 case identified within Walkerton Minor Hockey Association
Published Sunday, December 6, 2020 4:57PM EST
Grey Bruce Health Unit (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit is dealing with a COVID-19 case within the Walkerton Minor Hockey Association.
Officials say there is no evidence of transmission from person to person within the league.
Close contacts of the infected individual have been notified.
Anyone not contacted by Public Health is not considered at increased risk.
Members of the league are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.