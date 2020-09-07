LONDON, ONT -- There are two new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London Monday.

This is a rise of one from Sunday’s numbers. There were no new cases on Friday or Saturday.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says there are now 736 total cases with 672 resolved. The death toll remains at 57 from the coronavirus.

The health unit reminds people that its COVID-19 Assessment Centres will be open on Labour Day.

The centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth Street, London) is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The Oakridge Arena location (825 Valetta Street, London) is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Southwestern Public Health, again reported no new cases in Elgin and Oxford Monday. Its total case count stands at 254, with 244 resolved and five deaths.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, says the coronavirus is not taking a break this Labour Day.

"There have been 131,895 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada, including 9,145 deaths. 88.2 per cent of people have now recovered. Over the past week, close to 46,000 people were tested daily, with 0.9 per cent of people testing positive. An average of 545 new cases have been reported daily during the most recent seven days," she says.

This Labour Day Monday, I would like to thank our front line medical providers, public health professionals, and support workers who are on the job today, providing health services and support to Canadians during the time of COVID-19," Tam says.

“It can be easy to forget, while out enjoying the last long weekend of summer, that many healthcare providers, paramedics, personal support and other medical and public health services and support staff are on duty, caring for patients, including those who are ill with COVID-19."

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby counties based on their most recently available data: