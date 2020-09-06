LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has reported a new COVID-19 case Sunday.

It comes after no new cases were reported in the region on Thursday and Friday.

The total case count now stands at 736 with 672 resolved. The death toll remains at 57 from the coronavirus.

The age bracket that’s had the most number of cases is in the 20 to 29 group.

The health unit reminds people that its COVID-19 Assessment Centres will be open this long weekend.

The centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth Street, London) is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labour Day.

The Oakridge Arena location (825 Valetta Street, London) is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Southwestern Public Health, continues to report no new cases in Elgin and Oxford for more than a week now. Its total count stands at 254, with 244 resolved and five deaths.

There are 158 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Sunday.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby counties based on their most recently available data: