LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The case number on Saturday holds at 735, with 669 resolved cases and 57 deaths.

There were no new cases on Friday either.

Upon last update by Southwestern Public Health, there are also no new cases in Elgin and Oxford.

The total cases reported by Southwestern Public Health is 254, with 244 resolved and five deaths.

This long weekend, London's COVID-19 Assessment Centres will be open.

The centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth Street, London) is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Oakridge Arena location (825 Valetta Street, London) is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby counties based on their most recently available data: