COVID-19 assessment centre expands services to ease strain on emergency departments

The COVID, cold and flu care clinic (CCFCC) is seen at Victoria Hospital, located on 800 Commissioners Road East in London, Ont. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre) The COVID, cold and flu care clinic (CCFCC) is seen at Victoria Hospital, located on 800 Commissioners Road East in London, Ont. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver