'Cover up your plants': frost advisory issued for London

A frost advisory has been issued for the city of London with temperatures expected to drop near the freezing mark overnight.

The shift in temperature also means a risk to plants and crops. Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for several parts of Ontario, warning that frost might damage plants.

"First, if you’re home gardener looking at the forecast you want to focus on if you have any vegetables that are still growing in your garden," said Will Heeman.

Will Heeman is third generation managing operations for his family’s garden centre and berry farm in Thorndale.

The centre holds three acres of greenhouses and offers over 4 thousand different houseplants, trees, shrubs and water plants.

Heeman says there are a few simple steps people can take to protect their plants and vegetables from frost including covering plants with a cloth or frost blanket

"Tomatoes are one that a lot of people have in their garden and they're one of those crops that you can actually harvest early and ripen indoors."

However, mums, shrubs and other hardy plants are able to handle the cooler temperatures, Heeman said.

"If you have any tree shrubs you don’t need to worry about them but if you have tropical trees or house plants that you’ve put outside over the summer time now is the time you need to bring them back indoors if you intend to keep them."

For pumpkins, he recommends putting a blanket or cloth underneath it in order to avoid frost if you’re planning to keep it outside in below freezing temperatures.