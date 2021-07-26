LONDON, ONT. -- Live music on a larger scale is returning in September. Brad Jones announced on Pure Country’s Morning show with Dave and Rachel that Road to Rock the Park would be hosting a country night at Delaware Speedway on Sept. 23.

On Monday, Jones Entertainment Group announced it has partnered with Delaware Speedway for a country music show on Sept. 23 for the "first outdoor festival since the pandemic hit."

The Delaware Speedway Road to Rock the Park will kick off the track's Great Canadian Race Weekend on Sept. 24.

Dean Brody will be the headliner along with the James Barker Band, Jade Eagleson and more guests to be announced.

The capacity of the event will be 3,500 people.

Brad Jones says pairing with Delaware’s new owners was an easy decision after seeing the improvements made to the facility,

“When we saw what the new management team had accomplished at Delaware Speedway in the last 2 months we were blown away. People will not believe this is the same Delaware Speedway they have been to in previous years.”

Delaware Group spokesperson Luke Ramsay says they have a vision to transform the facility to an event centre.

“Outdoor concerts have been at the top of the list from the start, we wanted to partner with someone who had the experience and knowledge to pull off top notch concerts. The natural choice to was to work with the Jones Entertainment Group, and we could not be more excited about working with Brad and his team.”

Tickets start at $39 and will be available online Friday July 30 at 10 a.m.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Humane Society London & Middlesex.