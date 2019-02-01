

CTV London





Old Dominion will headline the BX93 Country night at this year’s Start.ca Rock the Park after not having a country night last year.

The band will be joined by James Barker Band, David Lee Murphy, Russell Dickerson and Tenille Townes on Wednesday, July 10.

Old Dominion recently won Vocal Group of the year at the American Country Music awards.

Tickets to Start.ca Rocks the Park BX93 Night go on sale Friday, February 8th, 2019 @ 10:00am EST.

For more details visit: www.rockthepark.ca