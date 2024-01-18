Council urged to support permanent funding for public washrooms downtown
Coun. Skylar Franke said a movement towards ‘needs-based budgeting’ at city hall must include support for basic human needs like public washrooms.
“A lot of places require that you purchase something like a coffee or a bagel to use their washrooms and that’s not feasible for everyone,” Franke explained. “I know a lot of families, a lot of moms, that are out there with their kids who need to go and use [a washroom] really quickly.”
A business case in the upcoming 2024-2027 municipal budget seeks permanent funding to operate the public washrooms on Dundas Place and in the Victoria Park bandshell for 12 hours each day.
The additional $350,000 per year would fund security, cleaning, washroom supplies, and maintenance/repairs.
The business case warns that without the financial increase, current base funding will only keep the public washrooms open 5 hours each day and during special events.
The alternatives to public washrooms are limited for 28-year-old Corey, who has struggled with homelessness for years, “Pretty much you have to pay for [food at a restaurant] to use the washroom, or go behind some dumpster.”
The budget business case reads, “Increased Dundas Place and Victoria Park public washroom operation may help to minimize cleanliness concerns reported on sidewalks, in parks, and on private property.”
A lock on the door to a public washroom in the Victoria Park bandshell seen on Jan. 18, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
Franke suggested extended hours support downtown revitalization on multiple fronts, “If we’re meeting peoples’ housing needs and we’re making downtown an attractive place to be, I think that those washrooms are needed either way.”
She said access to washrooms allow shoppers to spend more time downtown.
The public washrooms in Victoria Park and on Dundas Place each receive about 70 to 100 daily uses.
Vintage clothing retailer Chaotic Closet has experienced benefits from the extended washroom hours on Dundas Place.
“There’s a washroom two stores away,” said Manager and Creative Director Munahid Shakil. “It’s a great thing that the city did and I would say it’s been really helpful for the basic needs of people.”
With many competing priorities for tax dollars during upcoming budget deliberations, Franke said washrooms should not be considered ‘nice-to have’ services, “Washrooms are a ‘need-to-have.’ I do think it’s a tough budget season, but it should be a needs-based budget.”
Council will begin deliberating the 2024-2027 municipal budget on Feb. 1.
