It was a narrow margin but Council ultimately gave the green light to move forward on new development rules for properties around Victoria Park.

By a vote of 8-7 Council endorsed a set of principles that staff will use to prepare the “Victoria Secondary Plan.”

The plan will establish development parameters for properties along the perimeter of the downtown park.

Establishing the maximum height of buildings overlooking the park is the most contentious issue.

A draft version of the plan will be unveiled at a public meeting next month.