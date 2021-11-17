Council backs controversial high-rise overlooking Victoria Park but appeals may loom

London, Ont. -

A long and meandering debate ended late Tuesday evening with the property at 560-562 Wellington St. being rezoned for a 17-storey highrise.

City council voted 8 to 5 to support the proposal for a 173-unit residential tower facing Victoria Park.

Some councillors felt more comfortable approving the development after Councillor Shawn Lewis proposed an agreement to incorporate 12 affordable units, at 70% of market rate into the project— seven in the building and five at another location.

Councillor Stephen Turner opposed the rezoning, but told colleagues he expects LPAT appeals will be filed with the province that will likely overturn council’s decision.

In their report, city planners recommended that the rezoning be refused for a long list of reasons:

not consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement (2020) which promotes intensification in appropriate locations while preserving heritage

does not conform to The Official Plan (1989)

represents over-intensification of the site and doesn’t pass criteria of Planning Impact Analysis

not in keeping with the West Woodfield Heritage Conservation District

lacks unique attributes to warrant a site specific policy

City hall is developing a ‘Secondary Plan’ that will establish maximum building heights and densities around Victoria Park.

Staff expect the planning document will be ready for council’s consideration early in the new year.