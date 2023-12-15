A spokesperson for the ‘Fun Guyz’ magic mushroom dispensaries hopes a London, Ont. court case will legalize the psychedelic drug in Canada.

A notice was served to the federal and provincial governments, stating that he intends to legalize psilocybin, a drug found in magic mushrooms.

Fun Guyz locations have been raided in the past, including locations in London, St. Thomas, and Windsor, along with other locations in Ontario.

The legal team believes psilocybin laws are contrary to ‘Freedom of Thought’ under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Lawyer Paul Lewin believes this case will legalize psilocybin.

“Freedom of thought is a right. That’s written in the Charter. There’s no doubt whatsoever that it’s a freedom of thought tool. This is not an addictive substance. This is not a toxic substance. It can be used in a very safe manner. It might not be free reeling where you can use it any place any time, but absolutely adults will be allowed to use this substance by the end of this case,” said Lewin.