LONDON, ON -- After three weeks of testimony and evidence from 30 witnesses, the Coroner’s Inquest looking into the drug overdose deaths of two inmates at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre is nearing the end.

The five-person jury is now deliberating the findings and coming up with recommendations to avoid similar incidents.

In her closing remarks, Coroner’s Counsel Vanessa Decker told them, “Your work has the ability to bring about some kind of change to help avoid further heartache.”

Floyd Deleary, 39, and Justin Thompson, 27, died just over a year apart from a toxic levels of fentanyl in their systems.

Deleary died in August of 2015 and Thompson in October of 2016.