Conservation authority warns of potential flooding

A flood alert has been issued for the London, Ont. region.

According to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting heavy rainfall Wednesday night and into Thursday morning “with rainfall amounts of 30-50 mm and isolated amounts of up to 100 mm.”

The UTRCA said the ground is “already saturated from previous rainfall and may not absorb much more water.”

Localized flooding is possible in areas that receive higher amounts of rainfall.

Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from watercourses. The UTRCA also said it is not safe to take shelter along riverbanks or in low lying areas that are prone to flooding.

The alert covers London, along with Middlesex and Oxford Counties.