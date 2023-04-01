Conservation authorities warn of potential flooding

Local conservation authorities are issuing flood statements due to the heavy rainfall.

Long Point Region, Ausable Bayfield, and the Lower Thames Valley conservation authorities agree that while a high-impact flooding event is not anticipated, water levels in the larger rivers have exceeded bank full conditions and smaller watercourses have risen and some have spilled their banks.

Water levels are expected to continue to rise in area watercourses for the next 24 hours as we could see up to 3-50 mm of rain Saturday.

Residents are reminded to use extreme caution near all watercourses. Slippery and unstable streambanks, and extremely cold and fast-flowing water will combine to create hazardous conditions.

These flood messages will remain in place over the next few days.