LONDON, ONT -- The Town of Ingersoll has removed compost bins meant for dog waste after several reports of pets becoming ill at the off leash Dog Park.

The statement says that investigators found leftover food mixed into the compost bins and determined that to be the likely cause of the illnesses.

“Mixing food with dog waste is very unhealthy combination,” read the statement issued Jan. 24, “Additionally this type of storage will undoubtedly attract other less than desirable creatures to the park, such as rats, skunks, raccoons and coyotes.”

Staff found a cache of food that was being mixed with the compost bins stored under a tarp. The bins and the cache have been removed.

For now additional waste containers have been placed at the entrance of the park while staff work on more permanent solutions for dog waste.

The Town will also be placing signs warning against illegal dumping with the threat of fines up to $10,000.