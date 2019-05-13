

Adrienne South, CTV London





Former Kingsmill’s Department Store owner and operator Fred Kingsmill has passed away at the age of 90.

Kingsmill died of natural causes surrounded by family at home on Sunday afternoon.

His daughter-in-law Laurie Kingsmill says he was a humble man and a very generous person who was known for doing good deeds quietly in the community.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of people he has touched. This is a huge loss for our family, but it’s also a huge loss for the community."

She says his health had been declining since December and he had been in palliative care.

“His wish was to die at home and thankfully we were able, with a lot of support from some really great people, to see that wish realized,” she adds.

London Mayor Ed Holder received word of Kingsmill’s passing Monday morning, and says he was a “gentleman" and a “gentle man.”

"Fred Kingsmill is absolutely an icon in London,” Holder says. “We would call him 'Mr. London' because of his commitment to his business, commitment to downtown, commitment to people."

Holders says in the basement at Kingsmill, Fred would work on wheelchairs and fix things himself for other people. Holder says he was very handy and extremely generous in his heart because he truly loved London.

“For the many, many years I knew Fred, he always had time for someone and he gave from his heart,” Holder says. “[He’s] a very classy gentleman, and London will truly feel his loss.”

Covent Garden Market CEO and General Manager Bob Usher says he learned a lot of retail from Kingsmill, who frequented the market and always provided him with advice.

"To put it very simply, 'Fred was Fred', but Fred was the most honest, genuine individual [and] one of the most honest, genuine individuals that I've ever met,” Usher says.

Downtown London CEO and General Manager Janette MacDonald say Kingsmill will be greatly missed.

"To wake up and think that Fred Kingsmill is no longer with us, it just it leaves a hole in the heart of the community,” MacDonald says.

Kingsmill operated the department store from 1970 to 2003.

Visitation will be held at Logan Funeral Home on Friday, with a public memorial at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Saturday morning.

You can read his obituary here.