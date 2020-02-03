LONDON, ONT. -- The 2020 Ontario Summer Games will be held in London, Ont. and the search is on for volunteers for the event.

Registration for volunteers officially opened Monday, and organizers are looking for about 800 volunteers for the event which runs for three days starting July 30.

The event was previously hosted in the Forest City in 2018, and over 3,400 youth athletes in 19 different sports are expected to take part again this year.

Dave De Kelver, general manager of the London 2020 Ontario Summer Games, said in a statement that organizers are excited to welcome the games back.

"During the 2018 Games it was incredible to see so many members of our community dedicating their time to make sure the athlete experience was top notch. I have no doubt that we will again see that same level of enthusiasm from our returning volunteers, and anyone who is volunteering for the first time.”

Volunteers are needed for a variety of sports events, as well as in administrative roles like accreditation, transportation and security, among others.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit london2020.ca for more information and to register.