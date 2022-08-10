Collision leaves car in ditch after allegedly speeding through stop sign

A driver who was reportedly speeding collided with a truck after allegedly driving through a stop sign Wednesday morning.

The driver hit a pick-up truck at Westdel Bourne and Longwoods Road in south London, allegedly continuing without stopping until the vehicle ended up in a ditch at Westel and Westminster Drive.

"The little red car failed to stop and kind of drove right in front of me. I had no place to go but a quick right turn and into the ditch. It gets you to that point where you get the little shakes and you think, "do I really want to drive anymore," said David Nagy who was involved in the collision.

Witnesses tell CTV News London that the female driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.