Collision into Sarnia home leads to impaired charges
A collision into a Sarnia home has led to police laying impaired driving charges.
On Sunday at 1:37 a.m., police were called to Winchester Crescent at Wiltshire Drive for the incident. Officers said upon arrival, they found a white truck collided with a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home. The parked vehicle was pushed through the garage.
Officers said they saw the driver of the truck trying to get out of the vehicle through the passenger door. They added he showed signs of intoxication and allegedly had drink containers on the floor of the vehicle.
The 41-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with impaired driving over .08 and dangerous driving.
The driver and occupants of the home were not injured. The home was evacuated as structural integrity is assessed.
