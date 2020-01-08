LONDON, ONT -- Provincial Police are warning drivers of hazardous conditions along the 402 following reports of several collisions including one which closed the westbound lanes just west of London.

Police say that the westbound lanes are closed at Glendon Drive following a collision.

There have been no reports on the number of vehicles involved or injuries.

Earlier in the morning police reported that they had received word of several collisions along the 402 due to slick conditions.

A snow squall moved through the area earlier this morning and a snow squall watch remains in place has been issued.