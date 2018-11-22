Featured
Cold weather records set across region, London falls just short
A skater's breath trails behind him as he skates on the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 12:51PM EST
A number of areas in southern Ontario set new record lows on Thursday, though London fell just 0.2C short.
London hit a low of -12.8C in the early morning hours but the record of -13C was set in 2000.
Kitchener hit a record of -16.1C, breaking the -14.3C record set in 2000.
Guelph meanwhile fell to -19.3C beating the -15.1C record set in 1987.
Elora was the one of the coldest spots in the region, falling to -20.6C, breaking a 2008 record of -16.3C.
In several eastern Ontario communities, including Kingston, Brockville and part of Ottawa, records set as far back as as the late 1800s were broken.
The record-breaking cold was the result of a frigid arctic air mass, which Environment Canada says is more typical of mid-winter, hitting the province.
