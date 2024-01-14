LONDON
    • Cold alert in effect for some areas until Monday

    Bitter wind chills have prompted the Middlesex London Health Unit to issue its first cold weather alert for 2024.

    The alert remains in effect for London, Strathroy, and Middlesex County through Monday as wind chill values plunge to -22 degrees Celsius.

    Environment Canada predicts a locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 15 to 50 cm by Monday evening.

    Environment Canada recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

    Here’s a look at the London region’s forecast:

    Sunday: Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 20.

    Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 11.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 10.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

    Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 8.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

