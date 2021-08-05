Advertisement
Cocaine, crack and fentanyl seized during search warrant: London police
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 1:38PM EDT
Drugs and cash seized in a raid by London, Ont. police on Aug. 5, 2021. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police seized a large quantity of drugs following a raid in the Old East Village Thursday morning.
Officers executed a search warrant in the 700-block of King Street and discovered the following:
- 102 grams of cocaine worth $12,240
- 49 grams of crack cocaine worth $5,880
- 53 grams of fentanyl worth $13,250
- $585 in Canadian currency
Two people are facing trafficking charges.