LONDON, ONT. -- London police seized a large quantity of drugs following a raid in the Old East Village Thursday morning.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 700-block of King Street and discovered the following:

102 grams of cocaine worth $12,240

49 grams of crack cocaine worth $5,880

53 grams of fentanyl worth $13,250

$585 in Canadian currency

Two people are facing trafficking charges.