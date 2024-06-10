Cloudy and cool Monday, but temperatures set to rise this week

The work week will start off cloudy and cool Monday but the mercury is set to rise.

Here a look at the forecast for London and region:

Monday mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High 16.

Tuesday sunny with a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 21.

Wednesday sunny. High 26.

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.