    • Cloudy and cool Monday, but temperatures set to rise this week

    Overcast skies are seen just outside of London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Karen Allen) Overcast skies are seen just outside of London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Karen Allen)
    The work week will start off cloudy and cool Monday but the mercury is set to rise.

    Here a look at the forecast for London and region:

    Monday mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High 16.

    Tuesday sunny with a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 21.

    Wednesday sunny. High 26.

    Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

    Friday a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26. 

