'Clipper system' dropping into our region Tuesday
It’s been a dreary start to December, and although there will be a brief reprieve on Wednesday with some sunshine, overcast skies will continue to blanket the Forest City.
According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a weak clipper system will be dropping to the south and could generate some flurries heading into the afternoon.
"I'm not expecting a lot of moisture, you can see a few light flurries showing up on our next 24-hour model, but the bulk of the rain/snow mix will stay well off to the south. If we see anything at all in and around Chatham and Sarnia it will be under 2cm."
Looking ahead to the weekend, Athicson said there will be a warming trend as we head toward the weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.
Friday: Cloudy. High plus 5.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.
