City worker charged with arson in River Road clubhouse fire

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police have charged a 54-year-old man with arson in connection with a suspicious fire earlier this month at the former River Road Golf Course.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 7 at the facility in London's east end, causing an estimated $1 million in damage.

There were plans to use the golf course's former clubhouse as part of an Indigenous homeless response program this winter. Additional trailers on site were not damaged.

Michael Peter Belanger of London has been charged with one count of arson causing damage to property in the case.

An email sent to city staff confirms the accused is a City of London employee who works in Fleet Services.

It adds that he has been suspended with pay pending further investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Belanger is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2022.

- With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley and Gerry Dewan