LONDON, ONT. -- In a new report, city staff are recommending council adopt a new three member board for London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).

This would replace the current one member interim board made up of Sandra Datars Bere, who is leaving for another position outside of London.

Staff are recommending the three members be comprised of current civic administration officials that have expertise in a wide array of fields including finance, property services and facilities management and planning.

The move would not have any financial implications for the city.

Datars Bere has served as the only board member since September of 2019.

The report will head to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee on Tuesday.