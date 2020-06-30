LONDON, ONT. -- Starting this weekend, the City of London will be reopening pools for programs for recreation swimming throughout July.

Here's a breakdown of which pools will reopen:

July 4

Canada Games Aquatic Centre

South London Community Pool

Thames Park Community Pool

July 6

Byron Pool

Gibbons Pool

Westminster Pool

Stronach Pool

Select wading pools

July 11

Southcrest Pool

Northeast Pool

Northridge Pool

Silverwood Pool

More information on schedules, time slot bookings and programming will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. online.

“With our pools opening up in July, it feels like summer is finally here,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“Outdoor swimming is a great way for Londoners of all ages to stay cool while enjoying the summer weather, and it also helps people stay connected with their community.”

COVID-19 guidelines and precautions including physical distancing and group size restrictions, will be in place at all pools.