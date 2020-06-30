LONDON, ONT. -- Starting this weekend, the City of London will be reopening pools for programs for recreation swimming throughout  July.

Here's a breakdown of which pools will reopen:

July 4

  • Canada Games Aquatic Centre
  • South London Community Pool
  • Thames Park Community Pool

July 6

  • Byron Pool
  • Gibbons Pool
  • Westminster Pool
  • Stronach Pool
  • Select wading pools

July 11

  • Southcrest Pool
  • Northeast Pool
  • Northridge Pool
  • Silverwood Pool

More information on schedules, time slot bookings and programming will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. online.

“With our pools opening up in July, it feels like summer is finally here,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“Outdoor swimming is a great way for Londoners of all ages to stay cool while enjoying the summer weather, and it also helps people stay connected with their community.”

COVID-19 guidelines and precautions including physical distancing and group size restrictions, will be in place at all pools.