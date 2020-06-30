Advertisement
City of London to start reopening some pools and programming in July
LONDON, ONT. -- Starting this weekend, the City of London will be reopening pools for programs for recreation swimming throughout July.
Here's a breakdown of which pools will reopen:
July 4
- Canada Games Aquatic Centre
- South London Community Pool
- Thames Park Community Pool
July 6
- Byron Pool
- Gibbons Pool
- Westminster Pool
- Stronach Pool
- Select wading pools
July 11
- Southcrest Pool
- Northeast Pool
- Northridge Pool
- Silverwood Pool
More information on schedules, time slot bookings and programming will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. online.
“With our pools opening up in July, it feels like summer is finally here,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.
“Outdoor swimming is a great way for Londoners of all ages to stay cool while enjoying the summer weather, and it also helps people stay connected with their community.”
COVID-19 guidelines and precautions including physical distancing and group size restrictions, will be in place at all pools.