LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London is reminding the public to celebrate at home this Canada Day.

Due to provincial orders and restrictions due to COVID-19, Londoners are invited to celebrate virtually.

"I’d like to wish all Londoners a happy Canada Day," said Mayor Ed Holder. "I encourage Londoners to look for new ways to celebrate on July 1 and make new memories and traditions this year while keeping health measures and precautions in mind."

The London Heritage Council invites Londoners to celebrate from home with live music and demonstrators with Fanshawe Pioneer Village in celebration of 'Dominion Day.'

The London Children's Museum will provide creative science experiments including making 'fireworks' at home.

Museum London will provide information on the region's history, culture and artists during the virtual celebration.

Should you get together outside of your home to celebrate, the city reminds the public to follow all fireworks safety precautions and to be careful.

All day Wedensday, the London Public Library is teaming up with Mad Science to celebrate Canada Day at home with their 'Spectacular Science Show,'

Livestreaming firework displays are being encouraged over neighbourhood displays this year, due to COVID-19.

Community centres, senior centres, pools, libraries, provincial court, social service and Tourism London offices remain closed at this time.

Some parks, including spray pads have reopened for Londoners to enjoy during the warm weather.

All services provided by the City of London that have remained in service during the COVID-19 pandemic will be closed on Wednesday.

CTV London will be airing their Canada Day Special hosted by Sacha Long at 6 p.m, featuring people and places that make London unqiue including a tribute to our front-line workers. The program will take you inside and around local landmarks to showcase the beauty and history that exists in London.

Messages from local leaders, members of our Indigenous communities and new Canadian families will be shared throughout the special.