

CTV London





What will it take to get drivers to slow down in school zones? That is the question City Council is trying to answer and now they may seek that answer in photo radar.

During a relatively quiet night at City Hall Council directed staff to look into photo radar for school zones.

The City has dropped the speed limit to 40 kilometres an hour in school zones but many drivers are still not slowing down.

Staff will be expected to report back to Council in the New Year on the technological requirements of photo radar along with the cost and what to do with ticket revenue.