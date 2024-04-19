City councillor says encampment response falls short and comes too late
A city councillor said she’s concerned the city is encouraging homeless encampments rather than finding more permanent solutions.
It comes as city staff work towards developing an encampment strategy to be presented to city council in June.
“If you’re on the street addicted, you’re on a pathway to death. So a sandwich and a bottle of water, even a tent, how is that truly helping people?” questioned Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson.
She was referring, in part, to the temporary service depots set up by the city last year near various encampments.
The depots provided individuals living outdoors with food, water, washing facilities, naloxone, and other basics.
Stevenson said she would rather see recovery focused programs implemented in London, “Not forced recovery, people keep saying that to me, but recovery-oriented.”
Temporary service depots for those living outdoors on July 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
With the encampment strategy still in development, the city declined CTV News’ request for an interview.
The city did provide a statement, saying it’s trying to reduce the need for people to live in encampments and help them move safely indoors.
The statement also said, “In the short-term, we are working to make the city as clean and safe as possible, and to ensure individuals and families living unsheltered in London have access to supports and programs. At times, this includes providing Service Depots at various encampment locations.”
Kevin Dickins, deputy city manager of Social and Health Development
Stevenson said the plan falls short and is too late in coming, “To bring me the summer encampment strategy in June is not enough time to have a serious conversation about it. We were brought the winter response in November and December. That’s just not okay.”
The city says it’s planning a series of community engagement sessions on the encampment strategy in May.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Person on fire outside Trump's hush money trial rushed away on a stretcher
A person who was on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place has been rushed away on a stretcher.
Mandisa, Grammy award-winning 'American Idol' alum, dead at 47
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
She set out to find a husband in a year. Then she matched with a guy on a dating app on the other side of the world
Scottish comedian Samantha Hannah was working on a comedy show about finding a husband when Toby Hunter came into her life. What happened next surprised them both.
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Senators reject field trip to African Lion Safari amid elephant bill study
The Senate legal affairs committee has rejected a motion calling for members to take a $50,000 field trip to the African Lion Safari in southern Ontario to see the zoo's elephant exhibit.
Tropical fish stolen from Beachburg, Ont. restaurant found and returned
Ontario Provincial Police have landed a suspect following a fishy theft in Beachburg, Ont.
DEVELOPING G7 warns of new sanctions against Iran as world reacts to apparent Israeli drone attack
Group of Seven foreign ministers warned of new sanctions against Iran on Friday for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.