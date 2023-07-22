City committee recommends permanently closing Thames Pool

Members of the Old South Community Organization (OSCO) aren’t pleased with a recent recommendation by a city committee to shut down Thames Pool permanently.

Earlier this week, the committee voted five to one in favour of decommissioning the almost 100 year old pool because of ongoing damage caused by flooding.

In an open letter to council, OSCO says its disappointed in the decisions made so far at city hall and is asking for repairs to be done to the pool. That would cost $2.3 million with money primarily from private funding.

Council will debate the future of the pool next Tuesday.