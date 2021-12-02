City Budget 2022: Deliberations underway to push tax rate increase below 3%

London city council is making quick progress updating its 2022 municipal budget.

The third year of City Hall’s four-year budget originally estimated a tax rate increase of 3.8 per cent, but council has already considered a number of cost cutting and revenue boosting measures that aim to reduce the tax increase below three per cent.

Among the budget amendments supported so far:

$3.7 million in savings found by civic administration across many departments and programs to ‘right-size’ budgets

annual increase of $640,000 to cover inflationary costs at the Middlesex-London Health Unit

increasing fines for illegal parking in private lots patrolled by municipal by-law officers rise $15, generating $100,000 more revenue

accepted $2.8 million in one-time savings because of pandemic impacts to Childcare and Ontario Works

$580,000 one time support for RBC Place Convention Centre anticipating pandemic impacts in 2022

$650,000 reduction in ongoing expenditures aimed at slowing the growth of the municipality’s infrastructure gap

$100,000 reduction to city hall’s Athletic Travel Grants

$258,000 reduction to annual proactive boulevard tree trimming and reduced grass trimming to naturalize more park space

Budget amendments that have been rejected so far:

$10,000 will not be removed from the Neighbourhood Small Events Fund

$250,000 will not be removed from the Neighbourhood Decision Making Program

Council will continue to deliberate throughout Thursday afternoon.

If every budget amendment is supported, the tax rate increase would be 2.8 per cent.

More details to come.