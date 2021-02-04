LONDON, ONT. -- The Ministry of the Attorney General has issued a cease and desist letter to the Church of God in Aylmer after holding in-person services for the past two weeks in a row.

Aylmer police delivered the letter to Pastor Henry Hildebrandt Thursday morning.

The letter demands the church immediately stop holding gatherings of more than ten people - a violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Drive-in services have been used by the Church of God and are still allowed under provincial guidelines.

Hildebrandt and some of his parishioners have been given fines and summons for holding and participating in services with more than ten people.

This image from a YouTube video posted Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 shows people singing during a service at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. (Source: Pastor Henry Hildebrandt / YouTube)

"Community safety, well being and enforcement of laws is our top priority during this global pandemic. Aylmer Police are continuing to work and enforce the current Emergency orders that are in place," said deputy chief Nick Novacich in a news release.

Earlier this week, CTV News spoke to Hildebrandt if he would stop holding services.

"The Constitution of Canada would need to be amended to remove Section 2 of the charter," Hildebrandt said in statement.

That section states that everyone has fundamental freedoms including religion and peaceful assembly.