Child rescued after accidentally getting stuck inside locked vehicle: Police

Saugeen Shores police had to shatter the window of a car late Tuesday afternoon in order to rescue a child that had accidentally gotten locked inside.

In a Facebook post issued Tuesday evening, the Saugeen Shores Police Service said that at approximately 5:22 p.m., police were dispatched to a home for a report of a child being locked inside a vehicle.

Police said the parent had contacted police as soon as they realized the doors were secured.

Due to outside temperatures at the time reaching 31C, police determined the child had to be removed as quickly as possible.

Police were able to smash a window, unlock the car and rescue the child.

EMS attended the scene and determined the child was healthy and there were no reported injuries.

Much of the province is currently under a two day heat warning.