LONDON, ONT -- Humour at the expense of in-laws is nothing new, but for one local pharmacy it means drumming up a little more business around the holidays.

The sign out front of Glenroy Pharmacy in southeast London reads “In-laws coming for xmas? We sell Tylenol.”

“They love it,” said owner Bradley Linton, when asked how people are responding to the sign. “They all think it’s hilarious.”

As for selling more Tylenol?

“A little bit actually,” said Linton.

Glenroy Pharmacy is located on Glenroy Road in the Pond Mills area.