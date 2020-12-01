Advertisement
Charges laid in fatal crash near Harriston, Ont.
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 12:32PM EST
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Charges have been laid in a fatal head-on crash west of Harriston last summer that killed a 24-year-old man.
OPP responded to a crash involving two pickups on Harriston Road 87 in the early morning hours of Aug. 19.
Brandon Cox of Clifford was killed in the collision. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP investigators have now determined a pickup truck crossed over the centre line into the path of Cox's truck.
As a result, a 33-year-old Howick man has been charged with:
- careless driving causing death
- operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- driver - fail to properly wear seat belt
A court date in Goderich has been scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.