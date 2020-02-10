Charges laid in fatal 2019 crash on Highbury Avenue
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 4:08PM EST
Emergency vehicles are on scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue near Scotland Drive on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 57-year-old London man in connection with a crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.
Penny A. Kay, 68, of Sparta, Ont. died in the two-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue near Scotland Drive on Oct. 7, 2019.
Two other people, the 71-year-old man who was the driver in Kay's vehicle, and the accused, were seriously injured in the collision.
Now a London man is facing four charges under the criminal code related to drug-impaired driving:
- impaired operation of a conveyance causing death
- impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
- dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death
- dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
He is scheduled to appear in court in March in connection with the charges.