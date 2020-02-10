LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 57-year-old London man in connection with a crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

Penny A. Kay, 68, of Sparta, Ont. died in the two-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue near Scotland Drive on Oct. 7, 2019.

Two other people, the 71-year-old man who was the driver in Kay's vehicle, and the accused, were seriously injured in the collision.

Now a London man is facing four charges under the criminal code related to drug-impaired driving:

impaired operation of a conveyance causing death

impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

He is scheduled to appear in court in March in connection with the charges.