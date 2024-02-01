Charges laid following October crash

Charges have now been laid following a Huron County crash in October.

On Oct. 26, OPP, fire and EMS responded to Kippen Road and Morrison Line after being told about the crash.

When emergency responders arrived, the found two heavily damaged vehicles and two injured drivrs.

According to police, the pickup truck was traveling south on Morrison Line and didn’t stop for the stop sign at Kippen Road and was then struck by an eastbound dump truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 41 year old from Strathroy, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.