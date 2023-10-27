Crash between pickup truck and dump truck

One person has non-life threatening injuries following a messy crash in Huron County on Thursday.

OPP were called to the scene at Morrison Line and Kippen Road around 11 a.m. for a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck, hauling another dump trailer.

One driver was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that have since been declared non-life-threatening.

The road is now open but was closed for a while to allow for cleanup and repairs to a hydro pole.