LONDON
London

    • Crash between pickup truck and dump truck

    Injuries were non-life-threatening after a crash in Huron County on Oct. 26, 2023. (Source: OPP) Injuries were non-life-threatening after a crash in Huron County on Oct. 26, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    One person has non-life threatening injuries following a messy crash in Huron County on Thursday.

    OPP were called to the scene at Morrison Line and Kippen Road around 11 a.m. for a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck, hauling another dump trailer.

    One driver was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that have since been declared non-life-threatening.

    The road is now open but was closed for a while to allow for cleanup and repairs to a hydro pole.

