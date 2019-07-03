

CTV London





London police have charged a 33-year-old man after a male was found lying on the ground in medical distress in the city's White Oaks neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Ernest Avenue and Rosamond Crescent around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an injured man.

Police say a 28-year-old man was found with serious but non-life-threatning injuries. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the man had been assaulted and confined in a nearby residence.

Following an investigation, police located a suspect at a south end hotel.

The 33-year-old London man has been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

The victim and the suspect are reported.y known to each other.

The investigation is continuing.