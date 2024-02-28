Charges laid after another report of vehicle hitting a home

LONDON
London

    A London man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a house in east London on Tuesday.

    Police responded to the scene in the area of Highbury Avenue north and Eastman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle hit their house.

    The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but police were given a description and were able to find the man not far away in the backyard of another home.

    A 46-year-old man from London was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to comply with release order and driver while under suspension.

    The incident is not related to another occurrence where a stolen vehicle struck a house in the area of Churchill Avenue and Manitoba Street.

