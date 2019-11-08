LONDON, Ont. -- Police in St. Thomas say a 53-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after an altercation on Thursday evening.

The incident reportedly began after police were called to an assisted living facility on Wellington Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, a male resident was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. When police tried to take him into custody, he allegedly kicked an officer.

The St. Thomas man was eventually arrested and held in custody until he sobered up.

He was released with a future court date.