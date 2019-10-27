The Forest City Film Festival has wrapped up after 65 films over five days at four venues.

This year six different Indigenous films took centre stage

Forest City Film Festival Executive Director Dorothy Downs says, "It was completely spontaneous, we look at all the films that we had gathered...We've got six films with really strong Indigenous connections…They are stronger filmmakers that are participating in a bigger conversation."

On the final day, London teen Ayden Alvis was taking part in a question and answer panel after a showing of her movie Room To Grow.

The H.B. Beal Secondary School student is featured in a documentary where LGBTQ+ youth discuss their struggles with identity.

The film also highlights the unique way the London-based First Nations teen shares her experiences.

"It feels great to have recognition on all fronts as a bisexual, Indigenous woman in Canada…They're all kind of considered minorities but they're put together for this film festival," Alvis says.